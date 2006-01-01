Online Stores
All you need to power your online store.
Our all-in-one platform gives you everything you need to run your business. Whether you're just getting started or are an established brand, our powerful platform helps your business grow.
Free trial. No credit card required.
Our award-winning templates are the most beautiful way to present your ideas online. Stand out with a professional website, portfolio, or online store.
Trusted by the World's Best
Drag & drop images onto your site, and easily move, add, and delete sections of a page. Make your website unique with customizable settings, including fonts, colors, and page configurations.
Our team of designers concept and design our award-winning, all-in-one templates. They craft every detail that makes our templates the industry standard.
Add a portfolio to showcase your work, a store to sell your products or services, a blog to share your ideas, and more.
Our templates work for all devices, so you only have to design your website once. Test and preview how your website will appear on a range of screen sizes. Load content quickly on mobile with Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) from Google.
Every template comes with built-in integrations, so you don’t have to navigate an app marketplace or install any plugins. We offer top integrations: Adobe Creative Suite, Google Drive, Getty Images, and more.
Make your online presence official with professional email. To get you started, we offer a domain and a free year of Google’s G Suite @yourdomain with any purchase of a Squarespace annual plan.
Our domains experience is fully transparent and simple to set up. A unique domain gives your website a professional look, strengthens your brand, and makes it easier for visitors to find you.
More about domains
Our all-in-one platform gives you everything you need to run your business. Whether you're just getting started or are an established brand, our powerful platform helps your business grow.
Whether you’re a small boutique or a large business, we place no limits on the number of products or services you can sell. Plus, you can list products with multiple variants and SKUs.
Simply merchandise, organize, and manage your products with tags, categories, and our drag-and-drop sorting tool. Plan when products are for sale on your website with visibility and scheduling settings.
Our mobile-optimized single-page checkout makes it easy to buy on all devices. Customize checkout with your own color scheme and logo. Add that extra incentive to buy with discounts, free shipping, and more.
Send automatic emails to customers who abandon checkout before completing an order. You can also track how many sales and how much revenue are recovered.
Customers can engage with products via embedded videos, images, related products, and more. Let them zoom into product images to see all the details. With quick view, they can quickly learn about items and add them to their carts.
2048-bit SSL encryption ensures that the connection between your customer's browser and your website is secure. We provide free SSL certificates on all Squarespace websites. To offer the highest level of security, we've chosen Stripe as our PCI compliant payment gateway for all commerce transactions.
In addition to all major credit cards, your store is equipped to accept PayPal and Apple Pay. These alternative payment methods are fast and convenient, saving customers time and resulting in more sales for you.
Get customer insights, such as average order value, order history, and more. Easily identify your most valuable customers, as well as those at risk, and organize them using notes and tags.
Send shipment notifications, handle refunds, update stock levels, and fulfill orders on-the-go. Print shipping labels via our ShipStation integration. Calculate real-time shipping rates from FedEx, UPS, and USPS. Scan barcodes from our app to provide tracking numbers to customers.
Understand how your business is doing by tracking revenue, orders, units sold, and more. Learn which traffic sources and products are generating the most sales. Delve into your purchase funnel to see how you can optimize conversion.
Squarespace provides you with a comprehensive set of marketing tools to engage with your audience, get found across search and social, and grow your following.
We help millions of websites appear at the top of search results. With our industry-leading expertise, your website can get found—by more people, more often.
Update your content once to share it simultaneously across Facebook and Twitter. Share and Pin It buttons let visitors share your content out to their followers.
Collect information from visitors through contact or signup forms, applications, surveys, and more. Reach visitors with email campaigns and newsletters via our MailChimp integration.
Our blogging functionality is complete with images, galleries, videos, and audio. With built-in RSS, your readers will never miss a post. Publish your content via Apple News directly from your blog to reach millions of readers.
Embed Google Maps on your website to show visitors where your business is located. Engage them with the unique story of your business with an about page. Let visitors quickly access your business information on-the-go via the Mobile Information Bar.
Create a calendar or list of events, and let visitors RSVP from your website. Share events across your social media profiles.
From a single interface, get insights into your visitors and their behavior through visual reports covering statistics like page views, conversion, popular content, and more.
Think of Squarespace as your very own IT department, with free, unlimited hosting, top-of-the-line security, an enterprise-grade infrastructure, and around-the-clock support.
We place no limits on your site's storage and bandwidth. Our global hosting network handles billions of hits every month on behalf of our customers and seamlessly scales with your traffic as it grows.
Squarespace optimizes delivery of your content using a global CDN, which ensures that your pages load quickly for your visitors no matter where they are in the world.
Squarespace partners with the world's most sophisticated DNS vendors to provide you with enterprise-grade traffic routing and uptime. Feel confident knowing that your website uses the same technology that powers some of the internet's top websites.
All Squarespace websites come with free 2048-bit SSL certificates, which we create and renew for you automatically. SSL secures visitors' connections to your site and improves your ranking in Google search results.
With Squarespace, there are no security patches to install or software to update. Your site is always protected from malware or buggy plugins.
Squarespace employs advanced DDoS mitigation techniques to protect your site from malicious traffic. Whether it's traditional volumetric attacks or more sophisticated Layer 7 threats, we've got your back.
We monitor Squarespace websites every minute from 20+ locations around the world. Our 24/7 operations team is ready to respond within minutes of detecting an unexpected incident.
Our all-in-one platform, designer templates, and award-winning customer service give you thousands in value for just a small, predictable monthly fee.
Get personalized support from highly-trained professionals. Working closely with our designers and engineers, our Customer Care Advisors provide solutions based on deep knowledge of Squarespace. Reach out any time. We’re available 24/7.