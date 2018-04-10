Campaigns Hero

Email Campaigns

Say more. Sell more.

Stand out in any inbox with Squarespace Email Campaigns. Our all-in-one platform makes it easy to unify your brand voice—from your homepage to your emails.

Free Early Access Free Early Access Existing Squarespace customers can use Email Campaigns at no cost for a limited time during an invite-only early access period. Don’t have a Squarespace account? Create a site to get started.
A computer displaying a beautiful email designed with Squarespace.
Consistent Content

Consistent Content From Website To Email

Import content from your website to draft emails in minutes, saving time and avoiding mistakes. Your products, blog posts, social icons, logo, and mailing lists are only one click away.

content-automation.jpg
Editing Tools

Powerful Editing Tools To Make It Your Own

Add an image to grab attention, link to relevant content, or use a button to drive clicks. Try different color and style combinations to suit the content of your email.

Customizable Layouts

Customizable Layouts For Any Message

With more than 30 starter layouts to choose from, you can announce a product, send an invitation, or share updates with your subscribers. Organize and format content any way you want with customizable drag-and-drop sections.

Responsive Design
Send From Anywhere

Mobile Editing So You Can Send Anytime, Anywhere

Manage all of your email marketing in one centralized dashboard on any device. Create a campaign, save drafts, reuse layouts, review performance metrics, and more from your desktop, phone, or tablet.

dashboard.png
Mobile Optimized

Emails Designed For Any Device

Reach your audience no matter where they are. All layouts are made with Squarespace’s responsive designs, so your emails will look great whether they’re viewed on mobile or desktop.

responsive.jpg
01 Integrated Analytics
02 Mailing Lists
03 Sender Profiles

Integrated Analytics To Tailor Your Marketing Strategy

Refine your email strategy with real-time campaign and website analytics from one source. Learn what content leads to higher engagement, tracking metrics from send to sale.

Mailing Lists Easily Segment Your Audience

Get the right message to the right people. Collect email addresses through your website and send subscribers the information they care about most with unique mailing lists.

Sender Profiles Add A Personal Touch

Make your email stand out with a custom “From” field to ensure that each message aligns with who it’s from. Domains purchased from Squarespace are already verified, so you can immediately start sending emails from the domain you own.

General Availability Coming Soon

Existing Squarespace customers can use Email Campaigns at no cost for a limited time during an invite-only early access period. General availability at a low monthly rate coming soon.

Annual
Monthly

Starter

$8/mo
Billed Annually
$12/mo
Billed Monthly
  • Unlimited Subscribers
  • 3 Campaigns/mo
  • 5,000 Emails/mo

Plus

$25/mo
Billed Annually
$36/mo
Billed Monthly
  • Unlimited Subscribers
  • 20 Campaigns/mo
  • 50,000 Emails/mo

Pro

$50/mo
Billed Annually
$65/mo
Billed Monthly
  • Unlimited Subscribers
  • Unlimited Campaigns
  • 250,000 Emails/mo

To send more than 250,000 emails per month, please contact us.

Call To Action

All-In-One

Domains. Websites. Online Stores. Marketing Tools.

From websites and online stores, to marketing tools and analytics, Squarespace is the all-in-one platform to build a beautiful online presence. Don't have a Squarespace account? Start a free trial today. No credit card required.

Start A Free Trial

